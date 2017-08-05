Versatile wide receiver Bowden cleared to begin practicing with Kentucky

Kentucky got the news it was waiting for late Friday night, that Lynn Bowden was cleared to join the team.
Bowden, a four-star wide receiver and the jewel of the 2017 recruiting class, was awaiting word from the NCAA academic clearinghouse about his eligibility. He was front and center at the table full of wide receivers as they awaiting the start of an autograph session as part of Fan Day on Saturday morning.
UK Coach Mark Stoops is expected to make it official at his news conference after the open practice on Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound player from Youngstown, Ohio, is expected to be a significant contributor on offense and likely special teams. Bowden is listed as a wide out, but he is capable of playing both the running back and Wildcat quarterback spot.
Bowden was ranked by ESPN and Scout.com as one of the country’s top 100 recruits for the 2017 class. He was the runner-up for Mr. Football honors in Ohio last fall, running for 2,277 yards and passing for 1,366 yards. He accounted for 57 total touchdowns as a senior.
He owns or shares 16 school records and is Ohio’s sixth all-time leading rusher with 7,387 yards, and he’s 10th in rushing touchdowns with 91.
Bowden picked Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan and Nebraska.
