Cole Mosier’s Kentucky football career over after torn ACL on Saturday

A Kentucky senior who battled his ways through a series of injuries since high school had yet another injury end his playing career.
Cole Mosier, the Cats’ starting left tackle for most of last season, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the scrimmage on Saturday at Kroger Field. UK Coach Mark Stoops hinted afterward that it might be a significant setback for the standout from Walton-Verona.
“We’re extremely disappointed about Cole’s injury,” Stoops said in a release on Monday. “He helped set an example of hard work. We wish him the best.”
The former walk-on, who earned a starting spot on the Kentucky line as a redshirt freshman, played in 32 games, including 13 starts for the Cats. He will have surgery this week, graduate in December and prepare for Kentucky’s Pro Day in the spring.
Landon Young, who saw significant action last season at left tackle, will take over the starting spot full time. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound standout from Lafayette had 27 knockdown blocks last season and was in on several key drives at the end of the year. Young was forced into playing time starting at Florida last season when Mosier left the game with an ankle injury.
UK did not have a media availability on Monday, but coaches are expected to address the other options at left tackle on Tuesday.
“Tearing my ACL was a big blow and it’s unfortunate because I wanted to finish my career here at UK with my teammates,” Mosier said in the Kentucky release. “I want to thank Coach Stoops and Coach Schlarman for everything they’ve done for me. I also want to thank the Big Blue Nation for their support. Coming here as a walk-on and then earning a scholarship was a dream come true. I’m going to continue being around the team to cheer them on and help the team as much as I can.”
Mosier was a key part of the offensive line for Kentucky, which was the only team in the Southeastern Conference with two 1,000-yard rushers in Boom Williams and Benny Snell.
A shoulder injury sidelined Mosier his freshman season at Walton-Verona. Later, when most players are going to summer camps trying to catch the eye of a Power Five program, Mosier was doing rehab for a surgically repaired knee that he injured playing basketball.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
