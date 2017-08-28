Q&A: Kentucky’s Mark Stoops previews Southern Miss

More Videos 2:09 Does Kentucky-Southern Miss 2016 have any bearing on 2017? Pause 1:01 Finding common ground on pension reform won't be easy, lawmakers predict 1:23 'We're extremely concerned.' Pension proposals draw fire from retirees, teachers. 1:16 This proposal would put new state hires in 401(k)-style retirement plan 2:01 Second largest Powerball jackpot at $700 million. 0:44 Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp 0:39 'It didn't happen.' Watch Kentucky girl's tearful reaction to eclipse. 0:36 'He loved science and bugs' 0:41 A healthy pregnancy can't be judged by a belly 1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Does Kentucky-Southern Miss 2016 have any bearing on 2017? Kentucky football opened its 2016 season with a 44-35 home loss to Southern Miss. Saturday, the two teams open the 2017 season in Hattiesburg. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was asked Monday about the matchup. Kentucky football opened its 2016 season with a 44-35 home loss to Southern Miss. Saturday, the two teams open the 2017 season in Hattiesburg. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was asked Monday about the matchup. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

