Jen Smith on UK Football

Jen Smith on UK Football

The latest news on the University of Kentucky football team

Jen Smith on UK Football

Walk-ons added to Kentucky’s latest roster, including several from Commonwealth

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

August 29, 2017 2:24 PM

Once the semester starts, Kentucky made some roster changes and added some walk-ons, which include a handful from the within the Commonwealth. Most of the players will serve on scout team and as supplemental players.

Added walk-on names from Kentucky include defensive back Spencer Blackburn, who played quarterback during high school for Louisville Trinity; running back Donald Smith (Mercer County); tight ends Patrick Henschen (Newport Central Catholic) and Will Roden (Lexington Catholic) and linebackers Jackson High (Ryle) and Branden Layne (Lafayette).

Other additions include defensive back Aamir Holmes from Chicago’s Leo Catholic, tight end Josh Diado from Vienna, Va. (Oakton), punter Colin Goodfellow from Cleveland (Saint Ignatius) and kicker Matt Fuffolo from Centerville, Ohio (Archbishop Alter).

• Three-star defensive lineman Chris Whittaker, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound freshman from Hollywood, Fla., changed numbers from No. 94 to No. 97 on the updated roster.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UK equipment manager Tom Kalinowski on 40 memorable years

UK equipment manager Tom Kalinowski on 40 memorable years 2:20

UK equipment manager Tom Kalinowski on 40 memorable years
Watch UK surprise equipment manager with a new vehicle 1:02

Watch UK surprise equipment manager with a new vehicle
Five things to watch for in Kentucky football's spring game 2:08

Five things to watch for in Kentucky football's spring game

View More Video