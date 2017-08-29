Walk-ons added to Kentucky’s latest roster, including several from Commonwealth

Once the semester starts, Kentucky made some roster changes and added some walk-ons, which include a handful from the within the Commonwealth. Most of the players will serve on scout team and as supplemental players.
Added walk-on names from Kentucky include defensive back Spencer Blackburn, who played quarterback during high school for Louisville Trinity; running back Donald Smith (Mercer County); tight ends Patrick Henschen (Newport Central Catholic) and Will Roden (Lexington Catholic) and linebackers Jackson High (Ryle) and Branden Layne (Lafayette).
Other additions include defensive back Aamir Holmes from Chicago’s Leo Catholic, tight end Josh Diado from Vienna, Va. (Oakton), punter Colin Goodfellow from Cleveland (Saint Ignatius) and kicker Matt Fuffolo from Centerville, Ohio (Archbishop Alter).
• Three-star defensive lineman Chris Whittaker, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound freshman from Hollywood, Fla., changed numbers from No. 94 to No. 97 on the updated roster.
