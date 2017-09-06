Freshman working his way into the brotherhood: ‘They call me blitz baby’

1:20 Josh Paschal wants to build off debut Pause

1:14 Eddie Gran laments missing a possible TD last week

1:25 Kentucky defense looks ahead to EKU

1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

0:57 Where you will and won't eventually need a REAL ID to gain entry

0:41 Storms flood streets near a Kentucky Walmart

1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

1:43 Teaming Up For Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations

0:53 State's distilleries make it to the big screen