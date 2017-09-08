Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones (34) celebrates late in the fourth quarter during a game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Kentucky beat Southern Miss 24-17.
Kentucky handling Jordan Jones incident with Southern Miss fans internally

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

September 08, 2017 11:47 AM

Discipline for Kentucky’s Jordan Jones will be handled internally by the team, a UK football spokesman said after short video clips emerged of the linebacker exchanging words with Southern Miss fans at the game last week.

One of the videos, a six-second clip posted on Twitter, shows Jones walking around behind the bench with UK football staffer Dan Berezowitz nearby while the crowd yells toward the junior from Youngstown, Ohio. Jones then appears to spit in the direction of the crowd.

A second, longer clip also shows Jones gesturing toward the Southern Miss fans and then later picking up a garbage can and showing it to the crowd that is yelling at him.

The stands are just feet away from the sidelines at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., where UK topped the Golden Eagles 24-17. The Cats play their home opener Saturday against Eastern Kentucky.

Jones, who has declined all interview requests since December, led Kentucky in tackles last season with 109, including 15.5 for loss and four quarterback sacks. He finished third in the Southeastern Conference in tackles last season.

The 6-foot-2, 221-pound weakside linebacker is prominently displayed on the Cats’ 2017 media guide along with quarterback Stephen Johnson and offensive lineman Nick Haynes.

