    UK running back Benny Snell talks about playing injured against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Two key Kentucky players have lingering pain after EKU game

September 11, 2017 2:10 PM

Two key Kentucky players, linebacker Jordan Jones and running back Benny Snell, have lingering injuries from the Eastern Kentucky game.

For Snell, it was bruised ribs and for Jones, an undisclosed shoulder injury that required ice and a light sling on his left arm after the win.

“He has a little issue with his shoulder,” Stoops said of the Cats’ leading returning tackler from last season, who has 13 tackles this season. “We’ll see how it goes throughout the week. He’s not ruled out at this point.”

Snell, who had an ice bag on his ribs after the game, said he would be fine.

Stoops added of the sophomore running back: “There will be some pain there. We’ll see how it goes. I have no idea how it’ll go this week. I think Jordan’s is similar. There’s a pain-tolerance issue that we’ll see how it goes and whether he can handle it or not.”

Both players were able to return to the game following the intial injury on Saturday, with Snell putting up 100 more yards of offense and a 25-yard touchdown in the victory.

• Kentucky has 14 players from the state of Florida and two coaches. While the state cleans up from Hurricane Irma, Stoops said they have been touching base with those involved as much as possible.

“To the best of our knowledge everybody has been safe,” Stoops said of relatives and family in Florida.

• There had been some questions about whether true freshmen running back Bryant Koback and offensive lineman Naasir Watkins would play this season or redshirt. It sounds more likely that they will play. “We’re still contemplating it; we’ll see,” Stoops said. “Chances are that both will need to play.”

• Game time for the Florida game at Kentucky on Sept. 23 hasn’t exactly been set, but fans can now at least start making tentative plans. The league office announced on Monday that the Gators game at UK will be played at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPNU or the SEC Network.

