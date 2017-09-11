Q&A: Stoops previews Kentucky’s league opener at South Carolina

2:13 Stoops: Feels good to be 2-0; we knew it would be tough game Pause

1:56 Highlights from Kentucky football's first home game of season

0:48 Benny Snell is 'all Gucci' (that's good) after playing with bruised rib

1:15 EKU football coach calls UK's C.J. Conrad a complete tight end

1:06 C.J. Conrad finally makes that connection with Stephen Johnson

11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother

1:21 Lexington Cemetery 'steps up' to accept Confederate statues

2:19 Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

0:57 Lexington remembers 9/11