Shoulder injury will sideline UK’s Jordan Jones at South Carolina

Kentucky will be without one of its top playmakers at South Carolina on Saturday.
Coach Mark Stoops ruled weakside linebacker Jordan Jones, who led the Cats in tackles last season with 109, as out for the week while coming back from a shoulder injury.
“He is out this week and we’ll see. I’ll update you. I’m not withholding on you,” Stoops told the media after Thursday’s practice.
He said some additional testing on Jones’ left shoulder revealed the injury, which ruled him out for the game with the Gamecocks. Stoops wouldn’t discuss specifics of Jones’ injury, only saying it’s a shoulder injury.
“He will be week to week, it may be stretch to play next week quite honestly,” Stoops said of Jones who was third on the team so far this season with 13 tackles. “He’ll play when the doctors tell him he can play. … They’ve told me it’s week to week.”
Starting in Jones’ place will be Eli Brown,
“Eli has played well,” Stoops said. “I was really looking forward to seeing him get more reps this past Saturday, but when he made that foolish penalty, it kind of aggravated us. …
“He’s been playing good. He’s really had a solid camp, so I’m looking forward to seeing him play. I’m sure he’ll be excited and he’s going to play a bunch of snaps and he’ll have to play well for us.”
Kentucky will move Jamar “Boogie” Watson to the backup weakside linebacker.
“We have a lot of confidence in (him),” Stoops said. “He’s a guy who can play multiple positions. We’ve been working on him learning linebacker and defensive end in some predictable pass and third-down packages. … He can do many things.”
