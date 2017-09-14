Shoulder injury will sideline UK’s Jordan Jones at South Carolina

More Videos 0:57 Jordan Jones out for South Carolina game Pause 3:17 Vince Gill urges tearful Eddie Montgomery to lean on Opry family 0:58 Charlie Daniels sings 'How Great Thou Art' for Troy Gentry 6:21 A DACA student's plea for help after classmate targets her for deportation 1:53 Troy Gentry memorial: Rev. Michael L. Glenn's memorable eulogy 0:44 Little Big Town performs at Troy Gentry's Grand Ole Opry memorial service 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 0:41 Storms flood streets near a Kentucky Walmart 0:42 "We just thought that Korea should be recognized" 1:43 Teaming Up For Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jordan Jones out for South Carolina game Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops announced Thursday that pre-season All-SEC linebacker Jordan Jones will miss Saturday's game at South Carolina because of a shoulder injury. Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops announced Thursday that pre-season All-SEC linebacker Jordan Jones will miss Saturday's game at South Carolina because of a shoulder injury. jclay@herald-leader.com

