Ticket sales have been brisk for Florida game, UK official says

Less than 2,000 public tickets remain for Kentucky’s game against Florida on Saturday, an athletics department official confirmed on Monday night.

The ticket office had a high volume of calls and online sales on Monday after Kentucky moved to 3-0 with a 23-13 win at South Carolina last week.

Remaining for the game are just 250 lower-level tickets, 1,300 upper-level tickets and 300 student tickets. Students also can purchase $25 upper-level tickets after their allotment runs out.

Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart took to Twitter on Sunday to encourage fans to come to the game.

Players were asking me on the flight home if Florida will be sold out. Told them we're working on it. Come on, #BBN. https://t.co/OXdcl61eIf — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) September 17, 2017

Tickets can be purchased by calling the UK ticket office or online at UKFootballTix.com.

Coach Mark Stoops said on Monday that fan support is going to be key as UK tries to end a 30-game losing streak to the No. 20 Gators this weekend.

“I hope our fanbase is energized,” Stoops said. “I know our team is looking forward to that and being back home, being in front of them. ... They’re a big piece of what we do and we need their support. They make a difference.”