The Kentucky Wildcats take the field for their game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 9. 2017.
The Kentucky Wildcats take the field for their game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 9. 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
The Kentucky Wildcats take the field for their game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 9. 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Jen Smith on UK Football

Jen Smith on UK Football

The latest news on the University of Kentucky football team

Jen Smith on UK Football

Ticket sales have been brisk for Florida game, UK official says

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

September 18, 2017 7:51 PM

Less than 2,000 public tickets remain for Kentucky’s game against Florida on Saturday, an athletics department official confirmed on Monday night.

The ticket office had a high volume of calls and online sales on Monday after Kentucky moved to 3-0 with a 23-13 win at South Carolina last week.

Remaining for the game are just 250 lower-level tickets, 1,300 upper-level tickets and 300 student tickets. Students also can purchase $25 upper-level tickets after their allotment runs out.

Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart took to Twitter on Sunday to encourage fans to come to the game.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the UK ticket office or online at UKFootballTix.com.

Coach Mark Stoops said on Monday that fan support is going to be key as UK tries to end a 30-game losing streak to the No. 20 Gators this weekend.

“I hope our fanbase is energized,” Stoops said. “I know our team is looking forward to that and being back home, being in front of them. ... They’re a big piece of what we do and we need their support. They make a difference.”

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UK equipment manager Tom Kalinowski on 40 memorable years

UK equipment manager Tom Kalinowski on 40 memorable years 2:20

UK equipment manager Tom Kalinowski on 40 memorable years
Watch UK surprise equipment manager with a new vehicle 1:02

Watch UK surprise equipment manager with a new vehicle
Five things to watch for in Kentucky football's spring game 2:08

Five things to watch for in Kentucky football's spring game

View More Video