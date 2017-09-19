Kentucky announces first sellout of home field since 2015

Kentucky’s game against Florida at Kroger Field on Saturday was announced as a sellout on Tuesday, the school’s first sellout since Oct. 15, 2015, when the Cats played Auburn.
Since Mark Stoops’ arrival at Kentucky five years ago, the largest announced crowd at the stadium was 69,873 against Alabama in 2013, his first season as head coach. Other games of 60,000 or more during the Stoops era include Louisville (65,445) and Florida (62,076) also in Stoops’ first season. In 2015, Kentucky announced six crowds of 60,000-plus for Louisiana-Lafayette (62,933), Florida (63,040), Eastern Kentucky (63,380), Auburn (63,407), Tennessee (60,886) and Louisville (62,512).
Last season, after Kroger Field capacity was downsized to 61,000, just one game went over that total: when Georgia came to town in November and 62,507 were there to see the 27-24 loss to the Bulldogs, but that wasn’t considered a sellout.
While that figure was more than the venue’s capacity at that time, they did not include all sellable inventory, so it’s not technically considered a sellout. The final attendance figures given out at games include credentialed media, game workers and others, a UK official explained.
