Stoops offers injury updates on QB who collapsed, linebacker Jordan Jones and others

Without going into much detail about what happened during the medical incident on the sideline during the Missouri game on Saturday night, Kentucky’s coach did say the quarterback is improving.
On his weekly coach’s show, Mark Stoops said that he visited Luke Wright at the emergency room on Saturday night and already could see the color returning to the former walk-on’s face.
Wright’s parents also are in Lexington with the quarterback now, the coach added.
Wright, a 6-foot-4 junior backup from Atlanta, collapsed on the sideline behind head coach Mark Stoops and was quickly tended to by members of the UK training staff. At the time, Kentucky and Missouri were tied 34-34 with 9:46 remaining in the game at Kroger Field. Wright had not played in the game to that point.
The game was stopped for more than five minutes and fans in the stadium fell silent as Wright was tended to by medical personnel before being taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to UK Hospital.
It was one of a couple of injury updates Stoops offered during the one-hour show with analyst Tom Leach.
There’s a good chance that linebacker Jordan Jones will be able to return to practice in some way this week after missing the last four games with an undisclosed left shoulder injury, Stoops said.
Also, the coach said he didn’t believe any available players would miss the Oct. 21 game at Mississippi State game due to injury. At least two key defensive standouts, cornerback Chris Westry (neck) and nose guard Naquez Pringle (hip) missed most of the Missouri game with their respective injuries. Stoops didn’t have updates on them immediately following the win.
Of Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Lynn Bowden, Stoops said the wide out is “a special talent.”
The freshman led UK with 128 all-purpose yards versus Missouri last week. He caught three passes for 49 yards, all three catches going for first downs on UK scoring drives.
The more Bowden becomes comfortable in the system, the more likely he is to get additional touches, Stoops said, adding that Bowden is still catching up after missing the first week of preseason camp while awaiting NCAA eligibility clearance.
• The league office announced that UK’s game at Mississippi State on Oct. 21 will be played at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.
