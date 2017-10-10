Tests still being done to find cause of QB’s sideline collapse, Cats coaches said

It’s still not clear what exactly caused backup quarterback Luke Wright to collapse on the Kentucky sideline on Saturday, but the player is improving and will remain with the team.

“He’s getting better,” Coach Mark Stoops said after UK’s light Tuesday practice during its bye week. “Obviously, I can’t get into details about that, but everything’s been positive. Any of the tests he’s done so far, everything’s been positive. He’s feeling better; his parents are in town and he’s doing better.”

New rounds of tests are being done to look into what happened and why, added quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw, one of several staff members who went to UK Hospital to visit Wright after the win over Missouri.

“It’s never happened to him or in his family,” Hinshaw said. “So it’s a little unique situation there. (Doctors are) making sure: Why did it happen? Why did he have a seizure? And all those little things.

“We should get some results back in the next couple of days on what the situation was. It might’ve been just a freak situation or it might be something where they have to address.”

Wright, a 6-foot-4 junior backup from Atlanta, collapsed on the sideline behind Stoops and was quickly tended to by members of the UK training staff.

At the time, Kentucky and Missouri were tied 34-34 with 9:46 remaining in the game at Kroger Field. Wright had not played in the game to that point.

While it was a scary situation, Hinshaw said Wright had medical staff tending to him almost immediately.

“Everyone reacted so fast and was right there for him. When he said he basically blanked out and woke up and next thing he knows he’s in an ambulance and he was like, ‘What am I doing here?’” the quarterbacks coach continued.

“You can imagine what he went through and then when he got to the hospital, and they asked him how he’s feeling and he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. What about the game? Can you get it on the TV?’”

News and notes

On Tuesday, junior linebacker Jordan Jones was able to go through some individual, no-contact drills for the first time in several weeks, Stoops said after practice.

“He was out there moving around,” Stoops said of Jones, who has missed the last four games with an undisclosed left shoulder injury. “He went through individual and he went through some reps without hitting anybody.”

Barring any setbacks, Stoops expects Jones to return for the Mississippi State game Oct. 21.

• The Cats were down several players on defense Tuesday as they healed up from injuries. Players not practicing included nose guard Naquez Pringle, cornerback Chris Westry and middle linebacker Courtney Love.

“If all things go well, we should have them by the end of the week or the beginning of next week,” the head coach said.