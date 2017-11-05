Jen Smith on UK Football

Jen Smith on UK Football

The latest news on the University of Kentucky football team

Jen Smith on UK Football

Kentucky punter arrested for public intoxication after Ole Miss game

By Jennifer Smith And Trey Crumbie

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

November 05, 2017 6:04 PM

Kentucky punter Matt Panton was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday night after the loss to Ole Miss.

Panton, a graduate transfer from Columbia University originally from Melbourne, Australia, was booked into the Lexington jail after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to jail records.

He was arrested by Lexington Police near the corners of South Upper and Bolivar streets. Panton’s arrest citation was not immediately available nor were any other details surrounding his arrest.

On Sunday night, a team spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and we will address it on Monday.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound punter earned the starting job this season over sophomore Grant McKinniss, who was Kentucky’s starter in 2016.

Panton, 23, graduated from Columbia in 2017 with a degree in psychology and is working on his master’s degree in business at UK’s Gatton College of Business and Economics.

He is eighth in the Southeastern Conference in average per punt at 42.75 and has 48 punts for the season. Panton has had 17 punts inside the 20-yard line, including three punts downed at the 1-yard line.

The senior recorded four punts on Saturday night against the Rebels, averaging 42 yards per punt, including one inside the 20-yard line.

Panton’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UK equipment manager Tom Kalinowski on 40 memorable years

    Tom Kalinowski has worked the UK locker room since the 1970s. Looking back brought out some unexpected emotion.

UK equipment manager Tom Kalinowski on 40 memorable years

UK equipment manager Tom Kalinowski on 40 memorable years 2:20

UK equipment manager Tom Kalinowski on 40 memorable years
Watch UK surprise equipment manager with a new vehicle 1:02

Watch UK surprise equipment manager with a new vehicle
Five things to watch for in Kentucky football's spring game 2:08

Five things to watch for in Kentucky football's spring game

View More Video