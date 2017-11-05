Kentucky punter arrested for public intoxication after Ole Miss game

Kentucky punter Matt Panton was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday night after the loss to Ole Miss.
Panton, a graduate transfer from Columbia University originally from Melbourne, Australia, was booked into the Lexington jail after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to jail records.
He was arrested by Lexington Police near the corners of South Upper and Bolivar streets. Panton’s arrest citation was not immediately available nor were any other details surrounding his arrest.
On Sunday night, a team spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and we will address it on Monday.”
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound punter earned the starting job this season over sophomore Grant McKinniss, who was Kentucky’s starter in 2016.
Panton, 23, graduated from Columbia in 2017 with a degree in psychology and is working on his master’s degree in business at UK’s Gatton College of Business and Economics.
He is eighth in the Southeastern Conference in average per punt at 42.75 and has 48 punts for the season. Panton has had 17 punts inside the 20-yard line, including three punts downed at the 1-yard line.
The senior recorded four punts on Saturday night against the Rebels, averaging 42 yards per punt, including one inside the 20-yard line.
Panton’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 20.
