Kentucky punter suspended in wake of public intoxication arrest

Kentucky punter Matt Panton will not play in the Vanderbilt game on Saturday, Mark Stoops said at his weekly Monday news conference.
“He will not participate for failure to meet the expectations of this football team,” Stoops said.
Panton, a 23-year-old graduate transfer from Australia, was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday night after the loss to Ole Miss. He was booked into the Lexington jail after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to jail records.
He was arrested by Lexington Police near the corners of South Upper and Bolivar streets. Panton’s arrest citation was not immediately available nor were any other details surrounding his arrest.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound punter earned the starting job this season over sophomore Grant McKinniss, who was Kentucky’s starter in 2016. McKinniss could have taken a redshirt season if not for the situation with Panton, Stoops lamented.
Panton graduated from Columbia in 2017 with a degree in psychology and is working on his master’s degree in business at UK’s Gatton College of Business and Economics.
He is eighth in the Southeastern Conference in average per punt at 42.75 and has 48 punts for the season. Panton has had 17 punts inside the 20-yard line, including three punts downed at the 1-yard line.
The senior recorded four punts on Saturday night against the Rebels, averaging 42 yards per punt, including one inside the 20-yard line.
Panton’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 20.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Comments