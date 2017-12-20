Stoops breaks down Kentucky’s 2018 signees, including QB Wilson. But is the class complete yet?

MARK STOOPS

“It’s been a hectic morning. Just got off the practice field, so you’ll have to excuse me if I’m discombobulated here. But really exciting day. Very smooth morning. Things went very good. We’re very excited about these 20 young men that have joined the program. Went out and had a very good practice and then just dismissed the team. So it’s been a very busy morning, but an exciting time. I had no other time to prepare an opening statement, so I’ll open it up to questions now.”

On what they looked for when restarting QB search and what stood out about Terry Wilson: “Obviously you get thrown curveballs throughout this process. We understand that. I think that is definitely one position that’s a little bit unique because you really focus in on guys early and kind of get that relationship and try to nail that down. It does get touchy at that spot. I think at every other position you know we recruit a bunch of guys. So, if there’s something falls through you move onto the next guy. I truly believe that every player we sign or whoever signs ‘em, it’s meant to be. So really I don’t get too flustered or too worried with any of that kind of stuff with the guys that come and go. I do think quarterback is a different situation. It was I think a credit to our staff to go out and look and see who was available.

“Fortunately, Terry was there. So we’re very blessed to have him in this signing class. I think it was a position definitely we needed to get somebody in this spot. The nice thing about Terry is he’s a year older, played a year of college football, he’s already been at a Power 5 school for a year, so he knows what he’s getting into. The beautiful thing about him was he was a joy to recruit. It was very difficult. He was getting pulled a million different directions. There was a time when things started getting very hairy where he was getting pulled from people at his junior college, from everybody. That’s when you saw maybe some reports of when he was coming.

“He and I sat down, and I had a very direct conversation with him. He was unbelievable. You saw the maturity in him. When he talked to me he said, ‘I never really looked at it that way.’ He said, ‘I hear you coach.’ I told him to think about a few things, and he called me back 40 minutes later and he said, ‘Coach, I’m coming in. I’m coming in on this date. I don’t care what anybody else says.’ He came in, and it’s been a great recruiting process from that point on. Came in and had a great weekend, and he’s been a joy to recruit.”