Three starters will sit out and others will be limited this spring for Kentucky. Here’s the breakdown.

Three starters will sit out spring practice coming back from injuries, Stoops confirmed on Monday.

They include tight end C.J. Conrad, wide receiver Dorian Baker and cornerback Derrick Baity. Conrad had foot surgery before the bowl. He is back to running and “should be just fine,” Stoops said.

Baker, a former starter who missed last season after breaking his ankle in August, is continuing to come back from his surgery. “It's just not worth the risk at this point,” Stoops said of Baker, who the senior with 88 career catches for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. “He's going to continue to rehab can get stronger and get better. He looks good.”

Baity, a three-year starting cornerback, suffered a shoulder injury. “He can do a lot of individual,” Stoops said. “He can move around and run and do plenty of rehab and get some looks but the shoulder is just not quite ready to get any contact.”

Quarterback Walker Wood, who has had myriad injuries including two shoulder surgeries last year, is not at 100 percent, but was able to practice on Monday. The former Lafayette standout will not be able to go every day, though.

The spring media guide has new numbers posted for the mid-year enrollees and a couple of number switches for retuning players, most notably quarterback Danny Clark moving from No. 13 to No. 8. Outside linebacker Chris Whittaker will go from No. 94 to No. 97 and special teams regular David Bouvier will be No. 33 now.

As for the newcomers, quarterback Terry Wilson will wear No. 3, cornerbacks Domonique Williams (No. 30) and Stanley Garner (No. 37) are set. Linebacker Deandre Square will wear No. 43.

New punter Max Duffy is taking over the No. 93 of fellow Australian punter Matt Panton, whose eligibility is up.