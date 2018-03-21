Which Cats will be competing in Friday’s NFL Pro Day at Kentucky?

Fifteen former Kentucky players will be a part of the Cats’ annual Pro Day at Nutter Indoor Training Center on Friday, the school announced.
The event, which is closed to the public, will be streamed live on UKAthletics.com and on SEC Network-Plus beginning at 9:15 a.m.
The players are put through a variety of skills tests, including running and agility drills, bench press, position-specific drills and the vertical jump while representatives of nearly all NFL teams and other professional outlets watch.
Here are the 15 players set to participate, according to a release from UK: wide receivers Blake Bone, Garrett Johnson, Kayaune Ross, Charles Moushey and Charles Walker; fullbacks Will Tom Collins and Tanner Fink; defensive tackles Matt Elam and Naquez Pringle; linebacker Courtney Love; kicker Austin MacGinnis and punter Matt Panton; offensive tackles Kyle Meadows and Cole Mosier, and defensive back Kendall Randolph.
