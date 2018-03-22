It’s still unclear how much of a scrimmage Kentucky will get in this Saturday

The best gauge of progress in the spring comes from scrimmages. But it’s still unclear how much of one there might be this weekend at Kentucky.
“We all as coaches get anxious and want to see where we’re at and what we have,” Coach Mark Stoops said. “That’s what’s fun about the scrimmage.”
UK’s coach said that as of Thursday morning he wasn’t sure exactly what the format will be on Saturday.
“We’re going to watch practice (video) here today, meet as a coaching staff and see what we need to do for Saturday whether it’s a complete scrimmage or we do part of a practice, I’m not sure yet,” he said. “I’m not sure we’re ready to put it down and scrimmage the entire day.”
Much of it will be weather dependent. UK has spent its few practices so far this spring in the indoor facility. Current forecasts for Saturday call for a high chance of rain and temperatures barely clearing 40 degrees.
The indoor facility isn’t conducive to a complete scrimmage, the coach said.
“I certainly don’t want to do a complete scrimmage inside, in the indoor,” he said. “Sidelines are too tight.”
Defensive coordinator Matt House said he was excited to see how the players perform when the coaches aren’t next to them and it’s a true game situation. The scrimmage always helps with that.
“Just (getting to see) guys that play the game when we’re off to the side, how guys have progressed and how they play when the coaches aren’t on the field coaching every play,” House said when asked what he wanted to see on Saturday.
The Blue-White Spring Game is still three weeks away on April 13 at 6:30 p.m.
