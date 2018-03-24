Leg injury sidelines player at position of need for Kentucky defense

A key role player at one of the few defensive positions without much depth and experience injured his leg in practice this week, Mark Stoops confirmed on Saturday.
Jamin Davis, who has been “cross training” at both the middle and weakside linebacker spots, according to UK’s defensive coaches, hurt his left leg and is being evaluated this weekend.
“We’re going to find out more on Monday,” Stoops said after Davis was spotted leaving the practice facility on crutches on Saturday.
“It’s hopefully is not serious. He’s got an injury, a leg injury. We were worried. We’ll let them look at it tomorrow.”
The injury happened during a ball security drill on Thursday in the indoor practice facility.
“Basically an up-tempo walk through,” Stoops decribed. “He got caught up and that’s the bad thing about going inside sometimes is it’s just the turf grabbed him and we’ve got old turf and it’s tight in there. I wish we could get outside, but it’s not always the case.”
Kentucky’s defense returns all but one starter from last season’s team in middle linebacker Courtney Love. His backup, Kash Daniel, is expected to play significant snaps there this season, but coaches also have been working redshirt freshman Alex King and Davis at that spot, too.
Davis, a 6-foot-4, 224-pounder from Ludowici, Ga., also was working at weakside linebacker behind Jordan Jones, a spot that opened up when Eli Brown decided to transfer this winter.
Davis, who had a team-best eight tackles including one for loss in the spring game a season ago before redshirting, was considered one of the nation’s top 50 outside linebackers by one recruiting service.
