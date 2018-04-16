Kentucky defensive back announces plan to transfer

Saying he wants to “start over somewhere new,” Kentucky sophomore safety Tobias Gilliam announced his plan to transfer on Monday afternoon.
In a post on Twitter, the 5-foot-11 sophomore from Dayton, Ohio, thanked Kentucky fans, coaches, staff and his teammates for supporting him.
“I’m happy I got to be apart (sic) of the Big Blue Nation,” he said in a note posted on Twitter.
Specifically, he said to his UK teammates: “Thank y’all for taking me in and becoming family. I will never forget my memories with y’all boys.”
A three-star defensive back, Gilliam was redshirted his freshman season. In 2017, he played in the final six games of the season while battling a stress fracture. He finished with three tackles last year.
Gilliam was a name that popped up several times during spring football as a player who was playing well, but he was in a crowded secondary for UK that included returning starters at every position. Kentucky has 14 scholarship players returning for this season that are listed as either safety or cornerback.
There also has been a lot of talk about the redshirt freshman class as having players who could make an immediate impact in the secondary this season. Two of those, Tyrell Aijan and Yusuf Corker, are penciled in at safety spots.
