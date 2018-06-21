6-foot-7 transfer with 'a lot of upside' has impressed UK QBs this summer

Kentucky’s coaches aren’t allowed to watch players practice with the ball in their hands during the summer, but they’ve heard plenty from those who can about the Cats’ latest transfer.
“He has been showing out a little bit with some of the workouts,” Coach Mark Stoops said of new wide receiver Ahmad Wagner during a stint hosting Kentucky Sports Radio on Thursday morning.
Wagner, a 6-foot-7 wide out who transferred to play football at Kentucky after playing basketball at Iowa, still has some rust to dust off, but he’s impressed those who have seen him.
“He’s really running well,” Stoops continued. “His speeds are up (there) for a big guy. He’s big and physical. You know we’re not able to watch him with a ball right now, but our quarterbacks are telling us that he’s very comfortable going up and getting the football. We’re excited we think he has a lot of upside.”
The Cats coach confirmed that Wagner has two full seasons of eligibility remaining and that he can play as soon as this upcoming season.
Wagner, who had 1,028 yards and 17 touchdowns on 58 catches in his one season of football at Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio, got high praise from UK recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow, who helped bring him to campus.
“If he would’ve gone straight from high school to college, he’d been one of the top 10 players in college football (by now),” Marrow said of Wagner, whom he called “a high character guy off the field.”
Many of the things Stoops and Marrow said about Wagner echoed what an Ohio analyst told the Herald-Leader shortly after Wagner announced his intentions to play football at Kentucky.
