McDonald’s MVP Porter leads West over UK-laden East team

An East team packed with University of Kentucky basketball signees, targets and a commitment lost to the West team 109-107 in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday in Chicago.
None of Coach John Calipari’s signees scored in double figures, but Quade Green added seven assists and five rebounds to his nine points. Green attempted the most shots by any East team player, going 4-for-12 from the field.
No. 1 recruit Michael Porter Jr. got way for this alley-oop. pic.twitter.com/OdF2x4Xsxg— ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2017
Fellow UK signees PJ Washington and Nick Richards scored seven and two points, respectively.
UK commitment Jarred Vanderbilt, also on the East team, had two points and six rebounds.
Two players Calipari is pursuing —Mohamed Bamba and Kevin Knox — were the East’s top scorers. Bamba scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Knox had 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
Mitchell Robinson, a Western Kentucky signee, scored 14 points for the East team.
The East team made just 3 of its 23 three-point attempts.
The MVP was the West’s Michael Porter Jr. The Missouri recruit who recently backed out of a commitment to Washington had 17 points and eight rebounds.
