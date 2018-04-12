Check out UK signee Tyler Herro at Nike Hoop Summit workout
Tyler Herro, who has signed to play for the University of Kentucky next season, is representing the United States at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore., this week. The U.S. takes on a World team on Friday night. The game will be televised live at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.
Hayes GardnerHayes Gardner
