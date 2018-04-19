Final basketball recruiting rankings for 2018 are in. Where did UK recruits end up?

The final recruiting rankings for the class of 2018 have been posted, and UK will have another talented group of basketball prospects coming in for next season.
247Sports released its final rankings Thursday morning following the past few weeks of postseason, all-star circuit ball that including stops — and five-star scouting opportunities — at the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit.
So, how do the future Wildcats stack up?
247Sports ranks EJ Montgomery, who committed to UK last week, as the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2018. That’s the highest that any of the major recruiting services have ranked any of Kentucky’s incoming recruits.
Montgomery — a 6-foot-11 power forward — is an offensively skilled big man who can rebound, score from multiple levels and has the ability to play multiple positions.
“I definitely think he can play either post spot, and do it effectively and efficiently. One of the things I like most about him is his versatility,” 247Sports national analyst Evan Daniels told the Herald-Leader.
“I just like his overall development over the past year, and I think he’s trending upward. He’s a guy who’s giving a greater effort to rebounding and playing inside. And I think, when you mix that with his offensive versatility – ability to score on the block, ability to score on the high post, ability to pass – you’ve got a really good prospect.”
Rivals.com and ESPN also finalized their 2018 rankings this week. Rivals pegged Montgomery as the No. 10 recruit nationally, and ESPN has him ranked No. 14.
Keldon Johnson — a 6-6 wing from Oak Hill Academy (Va.) — is the next UK recruit on 247Sports’ list, coming in at No. 16 overall. Johnson impressed scouts at last month’s McDonald’s All-American practices — 247Sports called him one of the top competitors in the class in a separate post Thursday — but missed the Jordan Classic and Hoop Summit with a sprained ankle.
“I think it’s the same Keldon that we’ve seen all year,” Daniels said. “He was active. He was aggressive. He was attacking, looking to get to the rim. He used his athleticism at the basket and finished. I think that’s when he’s at his best — when he’s being aggressive — and he did that in the McDonald’s practices.”
ESPN ranks Johnson at No. 7 overall, and Rivals.com has him at No. 13.
UK signee Immanuel Quickley dropped three spots to No. 17 nationally in the final 247Sports rankings — the only Wildcats’ recruit to move more than one spot in either direction — but Daniels said that wasn’t a sign that the future Kentucky point guard had regressed in any way.
“Honestly, that was more of just a reshuffling. My opinion of Immanuel Quickley is the same,” he said. “I think he’s a really good point guard. He’s heady. He’s got a good basketball IQ. I love the way he can read situations. He’s a two-way player who competes on defense and has the ability to guard multiple positions.
“I’m a big fan of Immanuel Quickley’s game and his ability to run a team and distribute the basketball.”
The 247Sports ranking for Quickley is still higher than Rivals.com (20th) and ESPN (23rd) placed the UK signee.
Kentucky’s other signee for the 2018 class, shooting guard Tyler Herro, moved up one spot to No. 36 overall in the final 247Sports rankings. Daniels got another chance to see him play at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore., recently.
“Tyler Herro is pretty steady,” he said. “He’s a kid who can really score the basketball. Most think he’s just a shooter, but he’s much more of a versatile scorer. He’s a good shooter on the move. He’s a good shooter off the pull. And he’s a good shooter from long range. And he’s also athletic enough to get to the rim and finish.
“I think he can have a similar impact that guys like Doron Lamb and Devin Booker had at Kentucky. Now, I’m not saying he’s going to be one and done like Devin Booker, but I think he can fill that type of role.”
UK also has a commitment from class of 2019 point guard Ashton Hagans, who is widely expected to reclassify to 2018 and play college basketball next season. Daniels said the 247Sports team is still discussing where Hagans would wind up in the 2018 rankings. He’s ranked as the No. 6 overall player on the 2019 list.
Duke signee R.J. Barrett reclaimed the top spot in the final 2018 rankings after a stellar showing on the all-star circuit over the past few weeks (and a stellar senior season before that). North Carolina commitment Nassir Little is No. 2 overall, followed by Duke’s Cameron Reddish, Oregon’s Bol Bol and uncommitted shooting guard Romeo Langford, who is expected to choose either Indiana, Kansas or Vanderbilt later this month.
Duke currently edges out UK for the No. 1 class ranking, though a late addition of Hagans — and/or Tyrese Maxey, another five-star reclassification candidate — could ultimately push the Wildcats to the top spot.
Comments