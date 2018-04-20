Nike, Adidas and Under Armour leagues start this weekend. Who will Calipari be watching?

The spring basketball schedule for the nation’s top recruits tipped off a few weeks ago, but Friday will mark the beginning of another year on the shoe-company circuits.

Leagues affiliated with Nike, Adidas and Under Armour are all scheduled to have their first games of the 2018 season this weekend, and that means college coaches will be packing the gyms to watch the next wave of prospects.

Most of those coaches will be concentrated in the Dallas area, where the Nike and Under Armour leagues begin play Friday night. One of four regional Adidas stops this weekend is also set for Dallas, and that’s where John Calipari — and, likely, at least two of his assistant coaches — will be stationed to start the weekend.

Calipari, as in past years, will likely spend most of his time this weekend watching recruits on the Nike circuit. UK’s first commitment from the 2019 class, DJ Jeffries, plays for a Nike team alongside James Wiseman, the Cats’ top target for 2019.

Others with UK scholarship offers on the Nike circuit include Tyrese Maxey — a top 2019 point guard who might reclassify to 2018 — plus No. 2 overall recruit Vernon Carey and Indiana forward Keion Brooks. Calipari has visited all of those players in recent days, and UK assistant Joel Justus also stopped by to see 2019 point guard Jalen Lecque, another Nike player who could land a Wildcats offer in the near future.

Wiseman and Maxey, in particular, are at the top of UK’s watch list.

Calipari and Justus visited Wiseman in Memphis on Monday, and the Cats are locked in a tight recruiting battle with new Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for his commitment.

Calipari and assistant coach Tony Barbee have visited Maxey twice over the past couple of weeks as the 6-3 point guard from Texas contemplates a possible move to the 2018 class, which would allow him to play college basketball next season.

Expect UK’s coaches to be regular spectators for those two this weekend.

Over the past five years, UK has landed commitments from 26 recruits who played on the shoe company circuits. Eighteen of those players wrapped up their careers in the Nike league, but others have become Wildcats, too.

Kentucky has landed five Adidas-affiliated players in that time, including class of 2018 commitments Immanuel Quickley and EJ Montgomery, as well as 2019 commitment Ashton Hagans, who is expected to reclassify to 2018 this summer.

Before Hagans makes that move, he’ll continue his Adidas career with Game Elite, which starts league play this weekend in Dallas.

Another Adidas-affiliated recruit on UK’s radar is five-star power forward Matthew Hurt, a top-five overall prospect in the 2019 class. He landed a scholarship offer from the Wildcats in December, visited Lexington a couple of months before that, and hosted Calipari for an in-home visit earlier this month.

Hurt averaged 33.9 points, 15.0 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.6 assists per game this past season.

The Under Armour circuit has yielded only two UK commitments over the past five years — Sacha Killeya-Jones and Jemarl Baker — but it’s home to two of the top prospects in the 2019 class this summer.

New Jersey duo Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis will be back playing Under Armour ball with Team Rio, and Calipari and Barbee have made several trips to see those two players over the past few months. Antoine and Lewis — both versatile, 6-5 perimeter prospects — visited UK last May and were among the first players in the 2019 class to land offers from Calipari.

Next weekend, the Nike and Under Armour leagues head to Indianapolis — and the Adidas circuit will be in Atlanta — for the final evaluation period of the spring.

Recent UK commitments

2019 class: DJ Jeffries (Nike), Ashton Hagans (Adidas)

2018 class: Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson (Nike), EJ Montgomery and Immanuel Quickley (Adidas)

2017 class: Hamidou Diallo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Quade Green, Kevin Knox, Nick Richards, Jarred Vanderbilt and PJ Washington (Nike), Jemarl Baker (Under Armour)

2016 class: De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk (Nike), Bam Adebayo and Wenyen Gabriel (Adidas), Sacha Killeya-Jones (Under Armour)

2015 class: Isaiah Briscoe, Charles Matthews and Jamal Murray (Nike), Skal Labissiere (various circuits), Isaac Humphries and Tai Wynyard (international recruits)

2014 class: Devin Booker, Trey Lyles and Tyler Ulis (Nike), Karl-Anthony Towns (minimal AAU ball)