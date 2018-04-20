New mock draft indicates a couple of UK players would benefit by returning for another season

It’s safe to say Keldon Johnson impressed scouts during McDonald’s All-American week in Atlanta last month.
Johnson — a UK signee and 6-foot-6 wing out of Oak Hill Academy (Va.) — drew rave reviews for his hard work and improved skills throughout the series of practices that preceded the McDonald’s Game. He then suffered a sprained ankle in the GEICO national championships later that week, an injury that kept him sidelined for the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit that followed.
The impression had already been made.
Another example of that is Johnson’s spot on the new (and very early) 2019 NBA mock draft posted Friday morning by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, who scouted the McDonald's Game and other postseason recruiting events. Johnson, who was not previously projected as a one-and-done player, is No. 12 overall in that mock draft, within lottery range.
The new 2019 projections also indicate that PJ Washington would benefit by returning to UK for another season. Washington, who is testing the NBA waters but has not yet hired an agent, is listed as the No. 18 overall pick in next year’s mock draft. He’s currently No. 50 overall on ESPN’s Top 100 prospects list for this year’s draft.
Fellow UK freshman Jarred Vanderbilt is No. 33 overall in the 2019 mock draft. Vanderbilt, who was sidelined for the end of this past season with an ankle injury and has not yet announced his future plans, is No. 64 overall on this year’s Top 100 prospects list.
Johnson, Washington and Vanderbilt are the only UK recruits/players on the 2019 list, meaning the possibility of two or more seasons for new recruits EJ Montgomery, Immanuel Quickley and Tyler Herro.
Five-star UK point guard commitment Ashton Hagans would be eligible for the 2019 draft if he were to reclassify and play college basketball next season, but Hagans is currently a member of the 2019 class. He’s expected to announce a decision on reclassification sometime this summer.
Duke signee R.J. Barrett is projected as the No. 1 pick in ESPN’s 2019 mock draft.
