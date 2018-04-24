Wednesday could be a monumental day for the future of college basketball. Here's why.

The day of reckoning for college basketball is finally here.

Or, the day of recommendations, at least.

On Wednesday morning, the findings of the Commission on College Basketball — formed by the NCAA in the aftermath of last fall’s bombshell news of a federal investigation into the sport — will be made public.

What, exactly, the Commission comes up with remains anybody’s guess on the eve of release, and it’s been a major topic of conversation in basketball circles over the past few months.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A reminder of how we got here, and what we should expect from Wednesday morning’s announcement and the months that follow:

In late September, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball after investigating various elements of the sport, a probe that included federal wiretaps and undercover agents.

Several major programs were caught up in the scandal, more programs have been named in the months since, and the investigation has led to major shakeups on the recruiting trail and allegations against some of the sport’s biggest names, including Louisville Coach Rick Pitino, who lost his job in the aftermath of the initial findings.

A couple of weeks after the federal investigation went public, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced the formation of the Commission on College Basketball, to be led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

“We must take decisive action,” Emmert said at the time. “This is not a time for half-measures or incremental change.”

The Commission included figures from the basketball and academic worlds, a group made up of familiar names such as Grant Hill, John Thompson III and retired U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey, now the head of USA Basketball.

They were tasked with “examining critical aspects of a system that clearly is not working,” according to the original statement announcing the formation of the task force, and they got to work almost immediately.

Within a few weeks, ESPN reported that the Commission had met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and top NBA players’ rep Michele Roberts.

In a sitdown interview with the Herald-Leader, ESPN and the Associated Press in January, Emmert confirmed that meeting had taken place and that the Commission had also met with agents and leaders from the top apparel companies. Officials from youth basketball leagues — like the ones sponsored by Nike, Adidas and Under Armour — were also an area of focus for the Commission.

These meetings have all been working up to Wednesday’s date, which was pinpointed months ago as the day the Commission’s findings and recommendations would be made public. Areas for possible change include the way recruiting works — especially the shoe company-sponsored spring and summer leagues — the ability for college players to be compensated for their performance on the court, and the college game’s relationship with the NBA, including possible changes to the NBA’s age requirement, though those would have to be made at the pro level.

Just about everything is on the table, and few know what to expect.

At the NCAA Convention in January, the Herald-Leader spoke to top enforcement officials regarding what they were anticipating from the upcoming report.

“What they’re going to do — I don’t know,” said Jon Duncan, vice president of enforcement for the NCAA. He noted that, at that time, he’d never been in the room with the Commission but that his staff was “on call” to cooperate in any way they could. Enforcement officials also said in January that they’ve set aside a large chunk of the summer to help implement whatever changes the Commission comes up with.

Those changes, NCAA officials promise, will happen quickly.

Emmert, in his speech to the NCAA Convention in January, acknowledged the outside perception of the NCAA and how it deals with change. He vowed the Commission’s findings would be addressed “way, way faster” than usual.

“We anticipate and hope that the boards can act very expeditiously the recommendations,” he said. “This isn’t something that we expect to be drawn out for a long time.”

In fact, Emmert and Georgia Tech President Bud Peterson, the chair of the NCAA Board of Governors, said then that the hope is to have the Commission’s recommendations in place by the start of the 2018-19 season, if possible.

There will be another meeting of NCAA officials in August to “operationalize” — as Emmert put it — the changes that will be recommended in Wednesday’s report.

“People don’t want words, they want to see results from us,” he said. “They want to see action. They want to see us do things.”