One Kentucky recruit embarrasses another in epic pop-a-shot takedown

Before they step on campus later this year, Kentucky recruits Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson have already established a friendly rivalry on the all-star circuit this spring.
Herro and Johnson participated in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 8 in Brooklyn. Behind the scenes, organizers set up a few pop-a-shot games that players couldn't resist.
In a video posted Tuesday on Overtime's YouTube channel, Johnson and Herro stepped up to the challenge.
"We're here at the Jordan Brand Classic. It's the Kentucky boys, and I'm about to show ya'll who the real shooter is," Johnson said as he introduced the clip.
Unfortunately for Johnson, he could not back up that trash talk.
After Herro edged Johnson in the first game and thrashed him in the second, he let Johnson go first in a third round to help him save face. And then he rubbed some salt into the wound.
"You want me to beat you with my left?" Herro asked.
"Boy, you're not going to beat me with your left hand." Johnson said flatly.
Check out the video to see what happened.
