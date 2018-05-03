Five-star UK basketball target Tyrese Maxey sets a date for his college decision

Five-star basketball recruit Tyrese Maxey will reveal his college decision Wednesday, and Kentucky is the heavy favorite going into that announcement.
Maxey — a 6-foot-3 point guard from Garland, Texas — is currently the No. 13 overall player in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, though he has openly talked about moving to the 2018 class and playing college basketball next season.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari targeted Maxey early in the recruiting process and has visited him several times over the past few months, also hosting him for a trip to Big Blue Madness in Lexington last fall. UK is the heavy favorite on Maxey's 247Sports Crystal Ball page, and he spoke to the Herald-Leader and others about his interest in the Wildcats at last weekend's Nike league stop in Indianapolis.
"Coach Calipari has pro guards," he said. "Every guard he gets, they have a good chance of getting to the league. So that’s very intriguing when you talk about Kentucky."
Maxey also said he is unconcerned by the seemingly crowded backcourt at UK for next season, a group that will include highly touted point guards Quade Green and Immanuel Quickley and could also feature five-star point guard Ashton Hagans, who is committed to the Cats and is also mulling a move from the 2019 class to 2018.
Maxey said he and Hagans have already discussed teaming up at UK. They're ranked as the No. 1 and 2 point guards in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
"Coach Cal always tells me that he’s good with guards — having a lot of guards," he said. "He just keeps it in the back of my mind that he’s done this before."
