UK basketball picks up commitment from in-state standout

Zan Payne, a senior at Lexington Catholic High School, will walk on for the University of Kentucky men's basketball program. The school announced his decision via a news release.
Payne, the son of UK assistant coach Kenny Payne, had surgery at the end of his senior season after suffering a knee injury in a game against Lexington Christian Academy in the penultimate week of the regular season. He will use a medical redshirt during his freshman season at UK.
Payne scored 1,282 points at Catholic, the 14th most in program history. He finished as the school's fourth leading rebounder with 934 career boards. He was a first-team All-City and All-Region selection as a junior and senior.
LexCath head coach Brandon Salsman said Payne's "best basketball is definitely ahead of him."
"We are very excited and proud that Zan has chosen to play for the University of Kentucky," Salsman said in the release. "He is an incredible athlete with a very high motor on the court. His work ethic will serve him well at the next level. He lived in the gym and was constantly working to get better. I have no doubt this will continue."
