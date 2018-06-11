Marquez Bembry, who signed with Tennessee before attending a junior college, is shown on a recruiting visit posing with Kentucky outside linebackers coach Brad White. Bembry committed to Kentucky on Monday.
UK Recruiting

He signed to play football at Tennessee. Now he's Kentucky's newest recruit.

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

June 11, 2018 05:45 PM

A former Tennessee signee has committed to Kentucky.

Marquez Bembry, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker, announced his intentions on Monday afternoon on Twitter.

“Blessed to say I’m committed to The University of Kentucky,” said Bembry, who will join the 2019 signing class.



His former coach at Mount Vernon Christian School in Atlanta, Wayne Dabbs, also confirmed the news on social media.

“So incredibly happy for this young man!” Dabbs wrote on Twitter with a picture of Bembry with UK outside linebackers coach Brad White. “His story may be a little different but his ending is going to be exciting!

“Quez commits to UK! Gets to play for one of my best friends!”

UK was one of his final schools before the three-star defender signed with Butch Jones’ staff in February 2017. He was coming off a surgically repaired knee his senior year of high school.

Last July, Bembry told several media outlets that he planned to attend Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Miss., because of academic issues. He was not listed on the Bobcats’ roster, but Bembry was on the Dean's List at the junior college each of the past two semesters.

