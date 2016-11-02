Herald-Leader’s John Clay honored by U.S. Basketball Writers Association

Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay has been honored with a writing award by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Clay won third place in the column writing category of the USBWA’s 2016 Best Writing Contest.
The column for which Clay was honored was about Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville basketball scandal.
Kirk Wessler of the Peoria Journal Star took first place in column writing. Tom Archdeacon of the Dayton Daily News was second.
The United States Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA executive eirector Walter Byers. It is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball.
