Live updates: Western Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky basketball

Follow along Wednesday night as Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as Eastern Kentucky takes on Western Kentucky in men’s basketball at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m.
The teams are meeting for the 157th time and for the first time at EKU since 2007. Western Kentucky leads the series 113-43 and has won 13 straight over EKU dating to 1987.
EKU is off to a 3-4 start, having defeated IUPUI, Idaho State and Berea and lost to UNC-Wilmington, Auburn, Texas Tech and Georgia State.
WKU (3-3) has beaten Alabama State, Jacksonville State and North Carolina A&T and lost to Belmont, Washington and UNLV.
There is no live television for Wednesday night’s game, but the broadcast is available online on the OVC Digital Network.
