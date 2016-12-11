Chicago gun violence having impact on basketball recruits, coaches

CHICAGO - Rated as a three-star prospect by recruiting analysts, senior point guard Evan Gilyard from powerhouse Simeon Career Academy had multiple Division I programs from which to choose.
He researched the typical criteria: won-lost records, styles of play, coaches' backgrounds.
Gilyard and his family also looked at another important statistic: homicide rates.
In October, he signed with the University of Texas at El Paso. The campus sits in a city of about 680,000 on the Mexican border where 17 homicides took place in 2015. It seemed like a haven compared with his home city.
"It's safer out there," said Gilyard, who lives near the Englewood neighborhood. "In Chicago you have a lot of violence, a lot of gang violence, and it hasn't been as safe. When I looked at UTEP, I saw there was a very small amount of murders. ... We looked up the school and saw it's a real tight-knit community."
He added wistfully, "I would've loved to have played for my city."
While Gilyard calculated ways to leave Chicago, city college coaches are trying to figure out how to keep players like Gilyard home.
While Chicago does not rank in the top 25 nationally in per-capita violent crime rate, its violence has drawn harsh national attention. Last year, 468 were murdered. This year the homicide toll has surpassed 700 with more than 4,000 people shot.
From politicians to parents, it seems as if everyone within the city borders - especially in the neighborhoods most affected - is grappling with the seemingly unsolvable surge in violent crime.
Athletes and coaches are no exception.
Facing those grim - and sometimes misleading - statistics, city college coaches are tasked with luring out-of-town players and keeping homegrown ones. The challenge is in battling perception as much as reality.
"You're not starting the conversation with how beautiful the campus is, how great the university and the academics are," said seventh-year Chicago State coach Tracy Dildy, who played at Illinois-Chicago and has worked as an assistant coach at DePaul and UIC. "You're now starting the conversation from a safety standpoint. It's not even basketball first.
"As any parent should be, they're concerned about the safety of their child. Now you have to convince the parents how you can protect their child from the violence. It has completely changed how you recruit."
Each coach has his pitch - and they say they're honest with recruits about the crime rates. But they also point out other realities about the city.
The campuses of DePaul, Loyola, UIC and Chicago State aren't in the city's top 10 high-crime pockets, according to Tribune data. In the 30 days before Friday, among 77 Chicago communities, Roseland, where Chicago State is located, ranked 13th; the Near West Side (UIC) was 27th; Rogers Park (Loyola) was 43rd; and Lincoln Park (DePaul) was 58th.
Coaches point recruits to the proximity to Lake Michigan, the vibrancy and culture of downtown and the postgraduate networking available in a business mecca such as Chicago.
Local teams have struggled for the last two decades to retain city talent. That's largely due to the teams' lack of success and marquee out-of-state programs recruiting Chicago more heavily. The crime is now one more uphill battle they face.
For some coaches, it's as simple as geography. Loyola's Porter Moser said the key is getting skeptical recruits on campus for a visit.
"People who come to campus will say, 'I had no idea this campus was so nice,' " said Moser, in his sixth season. "We sell that. Our campus is right on the lake with access to the city. Sometimes (a report of violence) comes up and an out-of-state parent might ask, 'Is that by us?' Parents will ask, but it has not become an issue."
Dildy points out to recruits that Chicago State has been ranked by backgroundchecks.org among the 50 safest campuses for crimes reported. UIC coach Steve McClain said his team meets with the campus chief of police at the beginning of each school year.
"I've been (coaching) a long time," said McClain, a former Indiana assistant in his second season at UIC. "The reality is it doesn't matter where you are; these issues are everywhere.
"I tell players: 'If you go out, don't go alone. If you see something happening, grab your teammate and get out of there.' But I would stress that whether I'm in Bloomington, Indiana, or Chicago."
DePaul coach Dave Leitao, in the second season of his second stint with the Blue Demons, said the topic comes up in 25 percent or less of his recruiting time, but "I'm not going to deny it does exist."
"I have to let families know how different (Chicago and Lincoln Park) is than how it's portrayed," Leitao said. "After I explain who we are and where we're at, they come visit and have a 1,000 percent different picture."
DePaul women's coach Doug Bruno said "we don't have our head in the sand" when it comes to Chicago's murder rate.
"I look recruits and their parents straight in the eye and address the tragic issue of gun violence," said Bruno, who played at DePaul and began coaching there in 1988. "We don't let it come up; we bring it up."
Bruno said he opens the floor for parents to ask questions. He lets them know about the relative safety of Lincoln Park and its popularity with young people.
"Usually it's an education," he said, "and then they have to decide for themselves."
Coaches said they started hearing more recruits raise concerns about Chicago's violence in the last two or three seasons. The shooting death in July of Jonathan Mills was especially startling for the local basketball community.
Mills, 26, a former North Lawndale High star who went on to play at Southern Mississippi, was hit by several bullets in a drive-by shooting as he was headed to an afternoon basketball workout at his high school.
"Jonathan Mills was a guy who was still playing; they all knew who he was," Dildy said. "It really shook the city up. A star athlete like that? There used to be a time when athletes kind of had a pass (from gangs).
"It has made it tough on local schools because everybody has to address that. I've had parents of recruits ... who just want to get them out. Or their kid went away and they don't even let them come home for the summer."
Former UIC coach Howard Moore, now an assistant at Wisconsin, said Mills considered playing locally.
"He came to my office," Moore said. "He wanted to come to UIC out of junior college, but he said, 'Coach, I can't come back here because I'm afraid for my life.'
"That was a situation that tore me up. He could have been great for our program. He said, 'There's no way in the world I can come back here the way things are.' Unfortunately, it still caught him."
Moore, who grew up near UIC, said he battled a stigma when recruiting there.
"Hey, we can have situations here in Madison. You just never know," said Moore, who organizes an annual "Legends Taking Back the Streets" basketball tournament aimed to reduce Chicago gun violence. "The fact that it was in the media, in your face, everywhere nationally - it affected our recruiting for sure.
"Unfortunately, other programs used that to negatively recruit, and it hurt our program and hurt our chances to recruit. That was used quite a bit against us."
Gilyard lives with his uncle Michael Thompson, who helped him navigate the recruiting landscape. As they were drawn to UTEP to play for former Bulls coach Tim Floyd in an up-tempo system they think would benefit Gilyard, there was also an element of comfort Thompson said he will feel for the first time in years once Gilyard is in Texas.
"It'll definitely be a sigh of relief," Thompson said. "Anything can happen anywhere, but this feels like night and day. It's somewhere he can go and just focus on being a student.
"It's little things other people take for granted, like pumping your gas. Often you hear of carjackings or getting robbed (at a gas station). You don't want to wait till after practice (at night) to fill up."
Other players were less concerned - even eager about staying to play in their hometown.
"Growing up in Chicago, I know every part of Chicago isn't as bad as the media make it seem," said DePaul guard Billy Garrett Jr., who played at Morgan Park and whose father is an assistant coach with the Blue Demons. "You go to camps in different parts of the country and you have to explain it's not a war zone; it's like any other city with some tough neighborhoods.
"It just depends on the guy. Some guys want to stay and make a difference (on a city team), and some guys want a fresh start."
Gilyard had scholarship offers from Loyola, UIC and Chicago State, according to recruiting websites. He also looked at Tulsa, he said, but was turned off by the high-profile police shooting there of an unarmed black man, Terence Crutcher, in September.
"(Mills' killing) affected me a lot," Gilyard said. "I wanted to make a smart decision about where I would go. It's the violence. It's horrible. You have to look over your shoulder. I don't go out. I'm in school, go to basketball and just stay focused."
If not for the violence, Gilyard said, he would have stayed to play in Chicago.
"It would have been wonderful," he said.
