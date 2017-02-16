EKU men fall to OVC-leading Belmont

The Eastern Kentucky men’s basketball team pulled to within one point in the final minutes before host Belmont pulled away for a 76-72 victory Thursday night.
Nick Mayo and Asante Gist combined for 53 points for the Colonels, who trailed 69-60 with 2:39 left. EKU went on an 8-0 run, capped by a pair of Gist free throws with 1:24 remaining.
Belmont answered when Evan Bradds completed a three-point play to push the lead back out to four.
Mayo had 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Colonels (10-18, 3-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Gist scored a career-high 28 points.
First-place Belmont improved to 19-5 overall and 13-1 in the OVC.
