EKU’s Nick Mayo, Morehead’s Xavier Moon named first-team All-OVC

Eastern Kentucky sophomore Nick Mayo, Morehead State senior Xavier Moon were named first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference for men’s basketball along with Murray State juniors Jonathan Stark and Terrell Miller.
Belmont senior forward Evan Bradds repeated as the league’s player of the year. He’s leading Division I in field goal percentage for a second straight season.
A career 67.4 percent shooter, currently the OVC record, Bradds won the award announced Tuesday as voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.
Coach Rick Byrd also won as the league’s coach of the year after guiding Belmont to its fourth OVC title in five seasons at 15-1.
Tennessee State senior Tahjere McCall is the defensive player of the year after setting a school record with 76 steals this season, topping his own mark of 72 last season.
Denzel Mahoney of Southeast Missouri is the league’s freshman of the year.
OVC awards
OVC Player of the Year: Evan Bradds, Belmont
OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Tahjere McCall, Tennessee St.
OVC Freshman of the Year: Denzel Mahoney, SE Missouri
OVC Coach of the Year: Rick Byrd, Belmont
ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM
F Evan Bradds, Belmont
G Xavier Moon, Morehead State
G Jonathan Stark, Murray State
G Jacolby Mobley, UT Martin
F Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky
G Antonius Cleveland, SE Missouri
G Tahjere McCall, Tennessee St.
G Josh Robinson, Austin Peay
F Terrell Miller, Murray State
G Austin Luke, Belmont G
ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM
F Wayne Martin, Tennessee State
F DeJuan Marrero, Morehead State
F Javier Martinez, UT Martin
G Malcom Drumwright, Jacksonville State
G Denzel Mahoney, SE Missouri
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
G Jonathan Stark, Murray State
G Denzel Mahoney, SE Missouri
F Terrell Miller, Murray State
G Asante Gist, Eastern Kentucky
G Matthew Butler, UT Martin
