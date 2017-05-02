Men's Basketball

Former Lexington Catholic basketball standout headed to Kansas

Former Lexington Catholic basketball star Jack Whitman will suit up for the University of Kansas in the fall.

ESPN reporter Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday that Whitman, a graduate transfer from William & Mary, will play the 2017-18 season at Kansas. He will be eligible immediately.

“Gives the Jayhawks depth up front,” Goodman wrote in a tweet reporting the news.

The Kansas City Star’s Gary Bedore reported that Whitman decided to transfer “about a month and a half ago” and had set up visits with Clemson, North Carolina and George Washington.

“Kansas I felt was the right fit. I didn’t need to visit,” Whitman told The Star. “I will work as hard as I possibly can to earn whatever I can. I’m not expecting to play any certain number of minutes. I’m excited. An opportunity like this to play at Kansas doesn’t come often.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there. I don’t know any of the current players. I’m looking forward to being part of the tradition next year.”

Whitman was an All-State first-team selection in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. As a senior he averaged 18.4 points and 8.9 rebounds and led Lexington Catholic to the 11th Region finals, where the Knights fell to eventual state champion Madison Central.

The 6-foot-9 forward is coming off a career year at William & Mary, where he was a redshirt junior last season. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tribe. He shot a team-best 66 percent from the field and blocked 34 shots, second most on the team.

