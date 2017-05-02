Star of Meade County’s magical run to Sweet Sixteen signs with Morehead State

James Baker, a 6-foot-7 forward who led Meade County High School to the 2017 Sweet Sixteen, has signed to play college basketball at Morehead State.
“James gives us a long, athletic, in-state player that has his best basketball ahead of him,” Eagles Coach Preston Spradlin said in a news release. “He played some point guard at Meade County and was really able to develop his skill package.”
Baker’s Meade County squad provided one of the more memorable storylines entering this year’s Sweet Sixteen. The team opened the 2016-17 season 8-1 but hit a slump when Baker injured his thumb and had to sit out for two months. Meade County lost 19 of its 20 final regular-season games but, buoyed by Baker’s return, won the 3rd Region championship.
A native of Brandenburg, Baker averaged 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds his senior season. As a junior, he averaged 12.9 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
“He’s a versatile player, a multi-positional player, and he’s very skilled for his size,” Spradlin said. “Being an in-state player, I think our fans will be excited to watch him play and he’s excited to be here.”
Baker joins Cedric Wright, of Chipola Junior College (Fla.), Londell King Jr., of Gulf Coast State, De’Von Cooper, of Waggener High School in Louisville, Emanuel Thompson, of Southwest Mississippi Community College, and Adrian Hicks, of Columbia State, as the sixth member of Morehead State’s 2017 recruiting class.
