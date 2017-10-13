NCAA lets UNC off the hook on same day it penalizes N.C. State player who was a high school star in Kentucky

Braxton Beverly, the former Perry County Central star who transferred to North Carolina State after Thad Matta’s abrupt firing at Ohio State, has been ruled ineligible to play this season and will have to sit out a year.
“I’m devastated by this decision.” Beverly said in a statement Friday. “It’s incredibly unfair. I appreciate N.C. State and the work being done here to appeal this decision. My hope is that it gets resolved and I can be eligible to play this season.”
Beverly, a 6-foot shooting guard, committed to Ohio State last year out of Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., where he averaged 20.1 points, 6.4 assists and 2.2 steals after moving there from Kentucky. He last played for Perry County Central as a sophomore, averaging 21.1 points per game. He had been playing varsity at Perry Central since seventh grade.
He enrolled in two classes at Ohio State this summer, but four weeks later, longtime coach Matta parted ways with the Buckeyes.
Beverly requested a release from his Ohio State letter of intent, and it was granted. He then applied for a waiver from NCAA transfer rules when he enrolled at N.C. State. That request was denied Friday.
Coming on the same day the NCAA decided against severe punishments for academic fraud at North Carolina, many observers on social media decried the sanction against Beverly for having attended to classes at another school.
NCAA rules NC State freshman Braxton Beverly ineligible ... for going to class .. https://t.co/8EPlWeHSk0 pic.twitter.com/WM0JaAqiee— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 13, 2017
You’d think Braxton Beverly will win his NCAA appeal. Attended summer school for 1 session at Ohio St, coach fired, transfers - not eligible— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) October 13, 2017
NCAA rules— Ben Crystal (@Bennettruth) October 13, 2017
- sham classes: cool.
- going to actual class: lose 1yr eligibility. #BraxtonBeverly
- punter YouTube acct: ZOMG! DEATH PENALTY!
NCAA decision on Braxton Beverly comes the same day as the UNC wrist slap. This is why NC State fans have trust issues. NCAA is the worst.— Rob McLamb (@RobMcLamb) October 13, 2017
