Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

Coach Calipari took no credit away from UNC, but said his team deserves a lot of praise for hanging with the Tar Heels despite being in a lot of foul trouble. Kentucky's season ended with a 75-73 loss in the Elite 8 round on Sunday.
The NCAA investigated a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Here's a closer look at the 'public ivy' scandal.
“He just got in my face," said Rick Pitino talking about a North Carolina fan that had words with him as he left the court following the first half of play against North Carolina at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday.