‘We are now homeless:’ Evicted Fayette County residents tell their stories 1:44

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president 2:01

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

Lexington Catholic players dog-pile after beating Dunbar 0:47

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 1:51

Demolition, delay, construction. Watch nine years of CentrePointe developments. 1:09

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 1:11

  • N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

    Former Perry County Central standout will have to sit out this season after his NCAA transfer waiver was denied. He talked about that possibility, among other topics, earlier in the week during the Wolfpack's media day.

Former Perry County Central standout will have to sit out this season after his NCAA transfer waiver was denied. He talked about that possibility, among other topics, earlier in the week during the Wolfpack's media day.
Chip Alexander Chip Alexander | Raleigh (N.C.) News and Observer
Men's Basketball

The NCAA investigated a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Here's a closer look at the 'public ivy' scandal.