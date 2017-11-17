See how many season tickets Louisville refunded in wake of basketball scandal

The University of Louisville has returned $419,665 in season ticket revenue since the firing of men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and Athletics Director Tom Jurich in the wake of the college basketball corruption scandal that swept up the Cardinals and a number of other programs, according to the Courier Journal.
The CJ reported Friday that the total represents $239,566 in ticket revenue and $179,600 in donation revenue tied to some seats. At total of 315 seats controlled by 126 people or businesses were returned. Louisville athletics spokesman Kenny Klein told the CJ that 78 of those tickets had been resold.
The Louisville refund offer came after a similar move by Auburn, which was caught up in the same FBI indictment. Auburn’s offer came the day after former assistant coach Chuck Person was arrested in the investigation and totaled “a couple hundred,” Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said in mid-October. Auburn has claimed all of those season tickets were resold.
No one on staff at Louisville in late September when the FBI indictments were released has been charged in the investigation. The university also fired assistant coach Jordan Fair and placed fellow assistant Kenny Johnson on administrative leave in the wake of the scandal.
Louisville won its season opener against George Mason, 72-61, on Sunday under new coach David Padgett. The Cards next play at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Nebraska Omaha.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
