Brian Bowen will never play basketball for Louisville. What the university told him.

The University of Louisville has told freshman Brian Bowen he can remain on scholarship but will never play for the Cardinals.
Brian Bowen will not play at the University of Louisville. He may remain on scholarship but will not be allowed to practice or compete pic.twitter.com/R04h5R58pR— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) November 22, 2017
Bowen’s recruitment became a focal point of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.
Ongoing reports on the indictments and other documents allege that Bowen’s commitment to Louisville in June came after up to $100,000 was promised by an athletic apparel executive.
Federal investigators told Louisville this month that Bowen had been cleared in their investigation, but questions remain as to whether he would be eligible as a player after federal and NCAA investigations into the scandal are complete.
“Brian has been a responsible young man for the institution since he enrolled,” Vince Tyra, interim U of L athletics directors, said in the tweeted statement. “He has endeared himself to his teammates and the men’s basketball staff with a positive attitude during a very difficult period.”
Last month, Bowen’s attorney Brian Setchen expressed optimism that Louisville would consider reinstatement.
“Brian (Jr.) was not aware of any of the alleged activities,” Setchen said in a Courier Journal story, “and it is our position that he has not violated any NCAA rules or bylaws. ... It’s a fundamental aspect of being an American that we are not held responsible for the actions of other people and we have a right to associate. It is unfair to Brian or any student-athlete to try and punish them for actions of others who are not in their control.”
The fallout from the FBI investigation led to Louisville firing both head basketball coach Rick Pitino and Athletics Director Tom Jurich.
In a statement published on Twitter on Wednesday morning, the Louisville program told Bowen “he can continue to receive his athletics scholarship but he will not be allowed to practice with or compete for the institution’s men’s basketball team at any point in the future.”
Louisville also said it would grant his release for a possible transfer.
Also Wednesday, Louisville announced it terminated the employment of associate head men’s basketball coach Kenny Johnson. Johnson, a member of Pitino’s staff for three seasons, had been on administrative leave for more than a month since the allegations against Louisville were revealed.
In both the Bowen and Johnson matters, the university said it would have no further comment.
