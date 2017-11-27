Report: Adidas points finger at Pitino in response to suit

Adidas, the athletic apparel company sued by former Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino for breach of contract, has asked a federal judge to dismiss the suit and suggested the coach was “both aware and supported the scheme” that has engulfed the Cardinals program, according to a report Monday by WDRB.com.
Adidas is not bringing up new evidence. The company is saying the criminal complaint "includes allegations suggesting that he was both aware of and supported the scheme." https://t.co/gYr1rbqyc8— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) November 27, 2017
If not dismissed, Adidas wants the judge to either send the two sides to arbitration or move it out of Kentucky and to Oregon, according to the response.— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) November 27, 2017
Adidas also claims that the criminal complaint alleges "fraudulent activities" were targeted at U of L, not at Pitino personally. So his "outrageous conduct" complaint doesn't work— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) November 27, 2017
Adidas also notes that major NCAA violations have become a frequent occurrence. For example, Adidas points out that Pitino and U of L were penalized earlier this year for recruiting violations "involving sex acts performed for underage basketball recruits."— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) November 27, 2017
Adidas: "Kentucky law does not permit an unindicted co-conspirator to recover from the employer of his alleged co-conspirators for the embarrassment of being implicated by the government in the alleged criminal conspiracy."— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) November 27, 2017
In Pitino’s suit days after his firing by Louisville last month, the coach blamed Adidas for its role in the federal corruption investigation and sought damages. An Adidas executive was named in the criminal complaint filed in September. Pitino was implicated, but not named in the criminal complaint, as having facilitated a payment from the Adidas executive to the family of a recruit. Pitino has not been charged.
Adidas terminated its personal services contract with Pitino on the same day he was fired by Louisville.
Adidas’ court filing cites the allegations in the initial complaint, but offers no new evidence, according to Jason Riley of WDRB.com.
