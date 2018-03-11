More Videos

Another big game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 76

Another big game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Pause
John Calipari: We were selfish 112

John Calipari: We were selfish

Mark Fox: Kentucky made the plays to win 71

Mark Fox: Kentucky made the plays to win

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 164

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 102

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

Hamidou Diallo has learned a lot in short time at Kentucky 202

Hamidou Diallo has learned a lot in short time at Kentucky

Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin 52

Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

'Go hard ... get dunks.' Bam Adebayo's memorable moments 20

'Go hard ... get dunks.' Bam Adebayo's memorable moments

What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC 353

What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

Kentucky players preview showdown against Wichita State in Second Round of NCAA Tournament 451

Kentucky players preview showdown against Wichita State in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

Kentucky warms up for the SEC Tournament finals

Kentucky warms up ahead of today’s SEC Tournament finals game against Tennessee.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
UNC academic scandal explained

Men's Basketball

UNC academic scandal explained

The NCAA investigated a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Here's a closer look at the 'public ivy' scandal.