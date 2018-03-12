Report: Louisville players voted to reject NIT bid; Cards going anyway

Louisville’s men’s basketball players had voted ahead of their team’s snub by the NCAA Tournament that they did not want to accept a bid to the NIT, according to a report Monday by the Courier Journal citing multiple sources close to the players.
Louisville is scheduled to play Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night as the university had already agreed to go, according to statements made last Wednesday by interim athletics director Vince Tyra. The player vote was taken ahead of the ACC Tournament, the Courier Journal’s sources said.
Louisville officials made no comment to the CJ early Monday. Interim head coach David Padgett is scheduled to speak about the Cards’ upcoming game at 4 p.m. Monday.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
Never miss a local story.
Tuesday
NIT first round
Northern Kentucky at Louisville
When: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Comments