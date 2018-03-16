Coach Calipari: UK would have had 'no chance' if not for similarities between Davidson, Tennessee
Coach John Calipari said Kentucky had an advantage because Davidson ran sets similar to their SEC foe Tennessee. He said if they hadn't seen Davidson's style of play already from Tennessee, Kentucky would have had "no chance."
