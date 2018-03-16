More Videos

Coach Calipari: We barely crossed the finish line against Davidson 57

Coach Calipari: We barely crossed the finish line against Davidson

Pause
Kentucky players discuss the difficulty of guarding Davidson from the 3-point line 88

Kentucky players discuss the difficulty of guarding Davidson from the 3-point line

No one can match UK's dominance in the NCAA Tournament 52

No one can match UK's dominance in the NCAA Tournament

Kentucky warms up for the SEC Tournament finals 63

Kentucky warms up for the SEC Tournament finals

Another big game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 76

Another big game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

John Calipari: We were selfish 112

John Calipari: We were selfish

Mark Fox: Kentucky made the plays to win 71

Mark Fox: Kentucky made the plays to win

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 164

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 102

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

Hamidou Diallo has learned a lot in short time at Kentucky 202

Hamidou Diallo has learned a lot in short time at Kentucky

Coach Calipari: UK would have had 'no chance' if not for similarities between Davidson, Tennessee

Coach John Calipari said Kentucky had an advantage because Davidson ran sets similar to their SEC foe Tennessee. He said if they hadn't seen Davidson's style of play already from Tennessee, Kentucky would have had "no chance."
NCAA
UNC academic scandal explained

Men's Basketball

UNC academic scandal explained

The NCAA investigated a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Here's a closer look at the 'public ivy' scandal.