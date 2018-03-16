Federal investigators chasing leads at N.C. State revealed in report on college basketball case

Federal investigators looking into alleged corruption in college basketball have subpoenaed records from North Carolina State University regarding former guard Dennis Smith Jr., former head coach Mark Gottfried and members of his staff, according to a report Friday by the Charlotte Observer.
Smith’s and N.C. State’s connections to the inquiry appear related to Smith’s name appearing on a ledger of “Loans to Players” seized from ASM Sports and its representative Christian Dawkins and released in a report by Yahoo Sports last month. In the balance sheet, Smith is listed by figures totalling $73,500. Also in that Yahoo Sports report was an email between Dawkins and his boss at ASM, Andy Miller, referring to contacts between Gottfried, his assistant coaches and himself.
In those same documents released last month by Yahoo Sports, former Kentucky players Nerlens Noel and Bam Adebayo appeared on the “Loans to Players” as of Dec. 31, 2015, list along with Smith and several others.
The listing that refers to “BAM” for $12,000 is later identified in the documents as Adebayo, who would go on to play at Kentucky in 2016-17. He did not sign with ASM. There is a later reference to Adebayo that says he received $36,500. “Bad loan,” reads the document.
Never miss a local story.
Nerlens Noel, who played one season at Kentucky from 2012-13, was listed as receiving a loan totaling $4,350. While Noel signed with ASM, his time with UK predates the loan reference. Noel fired ASM after NBA contract issues in 2016.
Smith and Adebayo did not sign with ASM.
Kevin Knox and a number of current players on college rosters were also referred to as having dinners or meetings with Dawkins in the Yahoo Sports documents. The NCAA quickly resolved the eligibility of Knox and others the week of the release.
From the Charlotte Observer’s report, the wide-ranging subpoena orders N.C. State to turn over any communications between any of the involved parties, including Adidas representatives (N.C. State is an Adidas school and one of its former executives has been charged), Smith family members, agents and coaches.
Smith left N.C. State after one year and was drafted by the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Gottfried was fired by N.C. State at the end of last season.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
Comments