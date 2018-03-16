One Kentucky team has already reached the elite eight

After falling behind 8-0 to start the game, Georgetown College shook off its slow start and pulled away to a 91-83 win over Oklahoma City on Friday morning in the NAIA Division I men’s basketball tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
The win advances No. 3 seeded Georgetown (27-6) to Saturday’s quarterfinals where it will LSU Alexandria (26-7). Georgetown’s quarterfinal is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT Saturday.
“We get a lot of teams that come out with fire against us,” Georgetown Coach Chris Briggs said. “It’s good for our guys to see what they’re made of and take somebody’s knockout punch and bounce back from it. There’s been a couple of games over the last few years where we haven’t bounced back from it, but I have faith that they’re going to bounce back.”
Shadell Millinghaus led five Tigers in double figures with 28 points, also contributing eight rebounds and four steals
Trailing 20-14 with 13:40 left in the first half, Georgetown hit four straight unanswered three-pointers, three by Millinghuas and one by Quan Poindexter to seize control of the momentum and the game and spark a 22-6 run that had the Tigers up 10, 36-26 with 7:08 left.
While the lead slipped right before half, Georgetown established it could make a run and get contributions from all over the court. After the sixth tie of the game at 60-60 with 14:02 left, the Tigers went on an 8-0 run to reassert control over their bracket’s No. 2 seed.
Poindexter matched Millinghaus from behind the arc with four three-pointers on just six attempts toward his 15 points. Jahyde Gardiner had 14 points, Troy Steward had 13 and Eljay Cowherd had 12 for the Tigers.
“Just really proud of our guys for sticking together and toughing it out,” Briggs said.
Ridell Camidge led No. 2 Oklahoma City (24-9) with 19 points.
Georgetown is the highest remaining seed in its portion of the NAIA tournament bracket and one of two Kentucky programs remaining in the tournament. The state had five teams enter, in No. 1 seed Pikeville, No. 3 Georgetown, No. 5 Cumberlands, No. 7 Campbellsville, and No. 7 Lindsey Wilson. Campbellsville was the only other state team to avoid a first-round upset.
Games continue through Tuesday’s championship, all played at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
Next game
NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tournament
Quarterfinals: Georgetown vs. LSU Alexandria
When: 1 p.m. EDT Saturday
Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/naia/?DB_OEM_ID=27900
